MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Gibson County man is facing charges after a call for help led investigators to a meth lab in his home, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced.

According to TBI, officers with the Medina Police Department were called to a home in the 100 block of Cool Springs Trail Thursday due to a man threatening suicide.

When officers found the man, identified as Charles Jobe, in an outbuilding, they noticed what appeared to be a meth lab.

TBI’s Drug Investigation Division agents arrived at the scene and discovered the meth lab along with methamphetamine in various states and drug paraphernalia.

Jobe was arrested and booked on charges of promotion of methamphetamine and manufacturing, possession of schedule II with intent to sell and distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia.