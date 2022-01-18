TUNICA, Miss. — The search for a perfect home and family for Buddy is still in effect.

The Tunica Humane Society say that Buddy is still at Mississippi State where he is recovering from one open wound between his eyes that is slowly beginning to heal. He also has to continue wearing an e-collar.

“We had hoped to have him settled in a loving home by the Holidays but things haven’t worked out that way. Our search still continues to find Buddy a family,” the humane society wrote in a Facebook post.

Buddy had an electrical cord tied around his neck and was set on fire by a child in April 2021. Veterinarian Lisa Godfrey-VanNostran said Buddy suffered from third and fourth-degree burns on his face, second-degree burns in his ears and other burns around his eyes.

In a Facebook post, The Tunica Humane Society wrote that Buddy has since learned various manners and commands.

“He is a happy, energetic, robust typical lab except for the horrific injuries that he suffered at the hands of his abuser,” the Humane Society wrote.

The Human Society also wrote that Buddy should be the only dog in his new home if he is adopted.

To apply for Buddy’s adoption, go to The Tunica Humane Society website.