MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Middle Tennessee woman is a millionaire after she bought a lottery ticket when she stopped for a breakfast biscuit last week, the Tennessee Lottery says.

The woman was identified as Tara W. from Unionville, Tenn., south of Nashville.

She purchased the $1 Million Blowout instant ticket at Three Corners Market, 1001 Longview Road in Unionville.

The winner said in a statement that not only is she a winner, but the lottery is helping fund part of her daughter’s education at Motlow State.

