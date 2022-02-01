MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Over 15 Historically Black Colleges and Universities were placed on high alert Tuesday after receiving bomb threats two days in a row.

Officials say the bombs threats began on Monday. Many of the threats were made against schools close to the Mid-South.

Those schools are Alcorn State University (MS); Arkansas Baptist College (Ark.); Jackson State University (MS); Mississippi Valley State University(MS); Philander Smith College (Ark.); Rust College (MS) and Tougaloo College(MS).

After issuing an all-clear Tuesday morning, most of the schools increased law enforcement throughout their campuses, switched to virtual classes, and canceled all in-person activities.

Several other HBCU’s across the U.S., including Howard, Albany State, and Spelman, also responded to threats.

Monday’s bomb scares came just one day before the start of Black History Month and less than a month after threats were made to seven HBCU’s on Jan. 4th,

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki stated that President Joe Biden is aware of the threats being made and that federal law enforcement has gotten involved.