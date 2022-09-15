JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) and Jackson leaders announced the boil water notice for all customers has been lifted, per the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH). The city was initially placed under a boil water notice on July 29.

“We have restored clean water,” Reeves said during a news conference.

Before customers use the water, they should be sure that clean drinking water is entering their faucets and plumbing.

Run faucets used for drinking water for 3-4 minutes to move clean water into all your plumbing.

Run dishwashers through one or two cycles before washing dishes.

Discard any ice, food or drinks that were made while the boil-water notice was in effect.

Do not use water from your hot water heater for drinking until several exchanges of the tank have occurred.

Check the water filters in your home and replace if necessary.

Future boil-water alerts may be necessary in some neighborhoods as water system repairs are made. If neighbors are experiencing discolored water or not pressure, they can report the issue to the city at https://arcg.is/0LDmjb.

The governor declared a state of emergency due to Jackson’s water crisis on August 29 after most customers lost water pressure. Reeves said the emergency orders will remain in place.

As for the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility, crews will focus on medium and long-term repair solutions.

Jackson leaders said overall water production increased again on Wednesday, Sept. 14. They also said the membrane plant set a new recent record of 17.5 million gallons in a day. The conventional plant also maintained production.

According to Jackson leaders, Raw Water Pump #2 and #4 should arrive back onsite on Thursday, Sept. 15, and the process of installing and testing them will begin. Additional repairs to actuators were made on various membrane trains on Wednesday along with additional testing.

A large group of Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) teams are onsite supplementing O.B. Curtis staff in addition to the assistance from the Mississippi Rural Water Association. The teams are from South Carolina, Michigan, Maryland and Ohio. The Ohio team will work at J.H. Fewell Water Plant on Thursday.

Problems started days after torrential rain fell in central Mississippi, altering the quality of the raw water entering Jackson’s treatment plants. That slowed the treatment process, depleted supplies in water tanks and caused a precipitous drop in pressure.

According to a report, the Environmental Protection Agency has sent a team from its Office of Inspector General to Jackson to investigate the city’s water management. Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said on Monday he had few details on what the federal agency was looking into.

Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) Executive Director Stephen McCraney said the water supersites in Jackson will close now that the boil water notice has been lifted. The sites will close on Saturday, Sept. 17.

The sites were at the following locations:

State Fairgrounds – 1207 Mississippi Street Jackson, MS

– 1207 Mississippi Street Jackson, MS Metro Center Mall – 3645 Highway 80 Jackson, MS

– 3645 Highway 80 Jackson, MS Smith Wills Stadium – 1200 Lakeland Dr. Jackson, MS

– 1200 Lakeland Dr. Jackson, MS Davis Road Park – 2300 Davis Road Terry, MS 39170

MEMA’s Call Center will remain open for neighbors affected by the water crisis. The call center number is 1-833-591-6362. The call center will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. seven days a week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

