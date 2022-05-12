ARABI, La. (WGNO)— The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office notified WGNO that a body was found in the Mississippi River in Arabi.

According to St. Bernard Parish deputies, a body was found near the Domino Sugar Chalmette Refinery.

According to a spokeswoman with the Harbor Police Department, the body was recovered around 6:30 p.m. after police received a call about a body in the water.

While the Coroner’s Office has not officially identified the body, family members told WGNO that it is the body of 14-year-old Brandy Wilson.

Wilson, along with her 8-year-old sister Ally Berry-Wilson and 15-year-old Kevin Poole, fell into the river near Algiers Point on Saturday, April 23.

On Monday morning, the body of 15-year-old Kevin Poole was recovered from the water near Crescent City Park in the New Orleans Bywater area.

Harbor police assisted St. Bernard law enforcement officers with both recoveries.

There are no other details at this time.