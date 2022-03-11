COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss.– A body was found in a ditch in Coahoma County, Mississippi Friday afternoon.

The Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office said detectives discovered the body after receiving a call about a person in a ditch off Old Hwy 61 North of Lyon before 1 p.m.

Authorities say the man appeared to have been in the ditch for several days.

The sheriff’s office said the body will be sent to the crime lab for an autopsy to confirm the identity and the cause of death.

If anyone has any information or may know who the man is, please contact the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office at (662)-624-2411 or (662)-624-3085. You can also message them on their Facebook page.