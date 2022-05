ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. — A body was discovered in a roadway in Alcorn County Sunday morning, according to the sheriff’s department.

A motorist called the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office around 4:15 a.m. and said he discovered a body on County Road 182 in the Hopewell Community.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a black man with a gunshot wound in the road.

Officers are investigating the case as a homicide.

Call (662)-286-5521 with any information on this case.