MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Body cam footage has been released following an officer-involved shooting in Jonesboro, Arkansas on Feb. 9.

In a video posted on the Jonesboro Police Department’s Facebook page, Assistant Chief Lynn Waterworth said the department chose to release the footage to clarify the chain of events following the shooting.

She also described what was happening in the video.

The video starts with Officer Corey Obregon patrolling the area of Church and Spruce Street when he saw 22-year-old Jayden Prunty walking with a bag.

The officer stopped to question him and said he smelled of marijuana.

Obregon asked Prunty to stop, but he kept walking. Prunty eventually started running and said he’s not doing anything wrong.

The officer tackled him and held him down to handcuff him when he noticed that Prunty was reaching for something.

“Let go, let go. I promise you if that’s a gun this is not going to end well for you,” Obregon said.

“I know, I know it’s not,” Prunty responded.

Obregon told Prunty to give him his hands. Seconds later, Prunty fired a shot, hitting the officer in the leg.

Obregon then fired a single shot, killing Prunty. Afterwards, the officer called for backup and said he and the suspect had been shot.

Officer Obregon has been placed on paid administrative leave as the Arkansas State Police investigate the incident.