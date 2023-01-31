MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Arkansas authorities are asking for the public’s help finding the source of explosions heard and felt by citizens around Blytheville.

In a recent Facebook post, the Blytheville Police Department said it had received many calls about the explosions and found the events alarming and concerning.

Blytheville Police said they don’t know the cause of the explosions but said they are not occurring within the city limits of Blytheville.

Police have not said how many complaints they’ve received about the explosions or for how long.

The police department is urging anyone who has been impacted by the explosions or has any information for those responsible to contact the Mississippi County Sheriff’s office at (870)-658-2242.