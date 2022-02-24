MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A bill that would ban residency requirements for police, fire and EMS workers was approved Thursday in the state House of Representatives.

The measure, introduced by Sen. Brian Kelsey (R-Germantown), would help Memphis agencies that are struggling to fill their ranks.

“With this law, Memphis could quickly hire a multitude of new police officers,” Kelsey said in a statement.

Memphis Police Department is about 500 officers short of a goal set by Memphis City Council. New MPD officers currently must live within Shelby County due to residency requirements, but the city’s police chief, mayor and others have complained that is too restrictive and supported changing the requirement.

The House bill, which applies only to Memphis, now moves to reconciliation with the Senate version of the bill, which passed last year. The Senate bill applies statewide.

Kelsey said the reconciliation process could take place as early as next week.