NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Legislation by two local lawmakers that would require candidates for constable to undergo a psychological examination prior to running for office has passed the General Assembly.

The legislation cleared the state Senate on Monday after passing the House last week.

It was introduced by Sen. Jon Lundberg (R-Bristol) and Rep. Bud Hulsey (R-Kingsport), a retired police officer.

“This is something that is common – we have elected sheriffs who do this, police officers do this, firemen do this as well,” Lundeberg said.

Under their legislation, a person wanting to run for constable would have to undergo a “psychological and cognitive test” by a licensed psychologist and submit a letter from the psychologist stating they are fit for office.

This would apply to candidates running in an election and those seeking appointment by a county commission to fill a vacancy.

Incumbent constables would not have to undergo a psychological examination to run for re-election.

The bill now heads to the desk of Gov. Bill Lee.