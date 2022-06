MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city of Olive Branch, Mississippi has a new police chief, Mayor Ken Adams announced Wednesday.

William “Bill” Cox is the city’s new chief of police, effective July 1. Cox is currently the police department’s deputy chief.

He will replace Chief Don Gammage, who is retiring.

Adams said Cox has more than 20 years in law enforcement, 11 of those in Olive Branch. He is a graduate of the FBI academy.