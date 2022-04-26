BENTON COUNTY, Miss. — George Hunsucker, a Benton County inmate, has escaped custody from the county’s sheriff’s department on Monday.

Hunsucker was on a work detail when he escaped around noon.

Hunsucker was last seen in the Hickory Flat, Mississippi area around 4:00 p.m. in a small white car with a female, according to the Benton County Sheriff.

He is five feet, 11 inches tall weighing around 150 lbs.

If you have any information on Hunsucker’s whereabouts, call the Benton County Sheriff’s Department at (662)-224-8941.