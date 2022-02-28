HORN LAKE, Miss. — Police are looking for a man who they say struck a bank employee in the face at Regions Bank in Horn Lake on Friday.

The bank’s assistant manager told officers that a customer walked into the bank yelling and cursing.

After the man refused to calm down, the employees refused further service to the customer and told him to leave the bank.

Police said the man then lunged forward, hit the Region’s assistant manager in the face and left the business.

The assistant manager refused medical treatment. Officers also said other customers were inside of the bank during the time of the incident.

WREG will continue to follow up for more information.