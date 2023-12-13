MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Arkansas game officials say several small groups of geese found dead in the state tested positive for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza.

The infected snow geese and Ross’s geese were found in Craighead and Lonoke counties, but more cases are suspected in Prairie, Pulaski, Faulkner, Clay and Poinsett counties.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission said the risk of humans contracting the disease is low, but there is a need to keep hunters and people who keep poultry livestock or domestic birds informed. The risk is most concerning for commercial poultry producers.

Game officials urged hunters to only harvest and handle animals that act and look healthy, wear gloves when cleaning game, cook all game to an internal temperature of 165 degrees and don’t let domestic or wild animals eat game.