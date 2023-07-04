JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — One of three Mississippi teenagers on the run for over a week since escaping from a juvenile detention center was arrested Monday night.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said 16-year-old Robert Earl Smith Jr. was taken into custody by sheriff’s deputies and U.S. Marshals Monday evening at a house in Yazoo City, about 48 miles (77 kilometers) from where he escaped the Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center in Jackson. Smith is among a group of teenagers charged with murdering a Mississippi man in January.

Authorities are still searching for the other two escaped detainees, 17-year-old Tayshon Holmes and 15-year-old Jashon Jones.

Shortly before midnight on June 27, the three teens overpowered a guard, got ahold of their keys, and escaped, according to WLBT-TV. Officials said the teens used shanks to escape and that two detainees and a guard were injured during the episode.

The news outlet reported that Jashon Jones was indicted on felony counts of armed robbery and auto theft. Tayshon Holmes was indicted on an aggravated assault charge.