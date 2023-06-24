MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two children are injured after an ATV accident on Saturday night in Desoto County.
Bridgetown Fire Department, DeSoto Emergency Services, and DeSoto County Sheriff Deputies responded to a serious accident involving two children on a four-wheeler at 5:20 p.m., according to Desoto County Sheriff’s Department.
One child is suffering from a severe leg injury and was taken to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital.
The other child sustained multiple non-life-threatening injuries and was turned over to their parents for further medical evaluation.
BFD says this situation could have ended badly if the children were not wearing a helmet.
DCSD says it is illegal to operate ATVs on public roads and encourages anyone riding an ATV to wear a helmet.