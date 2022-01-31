NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Attorneys for a man who killed four people in a shooting at a Nashville Waffle House say Travis Reinking believed the patrons and employees were government agents whom he had been commanded by God to kill.

Reinking was naked except for a green jacket when he opened fire inside the restaurant in April 2018.

Reinking fled, triggering a two-day manhunt, after a restaurant patron wrestled his assault-style rifle away from him.

During opening arguments Monday, attorney Luke Evans said Reinking suffered from severe schizophrenia.

Prosecutors are seeking a sentence of life without the possibility of parole.