HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WREG) — Arkansas State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened at 1:40 Thursday.

According to the Helena Police Department, one of the state agencies were trying to serve a warrant when a man pointed a gun at them. One of the officers then shot the man in the arm.

The man was airlifted to Regional One.

Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division are investigating the shooting.

Authorities have not identified anyone involved in the incident at this time.

This is a developing story. WREG will update as more information becomes available.