PHILLIPS COUNTY, Ark. – A female teacher in the Barton School District is under investigation after a complaint of an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student.

The Superintendent of the Barton School District issued the following statement:

“A concerned parent notified Barton School District Administration about an alleged inappropriate relationship between a Barton teacher and a student. The District placed the teacher on administrative leave and began an investigation. The District has a zero-tolerance policy for inappropriate relationships between educators and students. We will continue cooperating with law enforcement as they progress with their investigation”

The Superintendent would not identify the teacher or give any specifics on when or where the alleged inappropriate activity occurred. He did say after his office was notified.

Barton Schools’ institutional Police Department began an internal investigation and the school District filed a complaint with the Arkansas Department of Education.

We’re told the teacher submitted her resignation and is no longer working for the District.

News of the alleged incident was shocking to on West Helena, Arkansas teacher.

“This right here, it’s just, it’s mind-blowing and it’s just, I could never imagine myself even looking at a child in that manner,” Gloria McKing, a teacher at KIPP Delta ELA said. “It’s very inappropriate.”

WREG reached out to the Arkansas Department of Education for a comment on the alleged incident and is waiting for a response.