MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Arkansas Sen. John Boozman took a visit to Leachville, Monette, and Trumann on Monday as the communities recover from the severe storm and tornado that ripped through the Mid-South almost two weeks ago.

Sen. Boozman said in a Facebook post that he listened to stories about the national disaster’s impact and met with first responders and local leaders.

His visit comes four days after the National Weather Service in Memphis classified the tornado that devastated Monette as an EF4, the second highest rating for a tornado.

“This is a difficult time for Northeast Arkansas residents as they grieve the loss of loved ones, pick up the pieces and begin rebuilding,” he said. “There is a lot of work ahead for these devastated communities, but they are strong and continue to come together in this time of great need. I’m ready to help support federal disaster relief to assist families, small businesses and local governments in the recovery.”