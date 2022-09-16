LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The announcement of a cancer diagnosis from Sarah Huckabee Sanders Friday brought a range of reactions from Arkansas lawmakers and politicians.

Sanders, the former White House press secretary and current GOP candidate for Arkansas governor, said Friday that she had been diagnosed with thyroid cancer and had undergone surgery earlier in the day in Little Rock. The outcome was successful, she noted, and she was now cancer free.

Many other Republican figures in Arkansas politics were quick to offer shows of support to Sanders, who is the daughter of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee.

“@SarahHuckabee has been a strong, determined fighter since I’ve known her. I’m encouraged by her prognosis –– she won’t miss a beat on behalf of the people of Arkansas. Cathy and I are praying for her full recovery and look forward to being on the campaign trail with her soon.” Senator John Boozman

Anna and I join all Arkansans in praying for Sarah and her family. We’re grateful her doctors caught the thyroid cancer so early and successfully removed it. We look forward to her full recovery, then her big victory in Nov, and finally her inauguration as our new governor. Sen. Tom Cotton

“Praying for the next Governor of Arkansas, @SarahHuckabee, and her family as she recovers from surgery. Sarah is a fighter and I wish her a speedy recovery! I look forward to seeing her back on the campaign trail again soon.” Rep. Bruce Westerman

“The First Lady and I are wishing @SarahHuckabee a full and speedy recovery. We hope you’re back on the campaign trail soon!” Governor Asa Hutchinson

Praise God! Continued prayers for you and your family, my friend @SarahHuckabee Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge

In addition notes of support from her political allies, her opponents in the race to lead Arkansas also sent well wishes.

I pray for Mrs Huckabee Sanders’ speedy recovery and that she remains cancer free. Libertarian candidate for governor Ricky Harrington Jr.

“Our hearts go out to you, Sarah. Our family is thinking of you and praying for you and your family. It’s truly a blessing that you caught this cancer early and were able to receive world-class treatment so quickly. From one family of Arkansans to another, we send you hope, love, and healing.



Our family has been on this journey before and, while it’s not easy, we know personally the power of prayer, the healing hand of God, and the strength that comes from being surrounded by community. May you have an abundance of all in this season.



We wish you a successful recovery. God bless.” A joint statement from Democrat candidate for governor Chris Jones Jr., his wife Dr. Jerrily Jones and his family