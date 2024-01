MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Arkansas man is dead after his truck crashed into a tree during the snowstorm Sunday.

According to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, the crash happened a little after 2 p.m. on Highway 13 near Collins Road.

The victim was driving a Ford F-250 when he crossed the center line and left the roadway on the left side. The front of his vehicle then collided with a tree.

Reports state that the victim was taken to Unity Health, but died from his injuries.