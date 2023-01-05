MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged after a body was found buried in his backyard in St. Francis County, Arkansas.

Jonathan Paulman, 31, is charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse.

The St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office said the body was found buried behind a camper on SFC 410 in Forrest City after investigators acting on a tip executed a search warrant Dec. 30.

The body has been sent to a state lab to determine identity and exact cause of death.

More arrests are expected, county authorities said.