ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — Richard “Bigo” Barnett was one of the most prominent people seen storming the Capitol on January 6, 2021, with many remembering photos posted of him with his feet on Nancy Pelosi’s office desk. Now, his federal trial over the January 6 riot will most likely be delayed again, possibly until March 2023.

61-year-old Barnett entered the U.S. Capitol, alongside a large number of other rioters, carrying a U.S. flag and a stun gun walking stick. On November 21, 2022, Barnett’s lawyers filed a motion to push the trial back.

They cited two different reasons for the trial to be pushed back: The first is based on waiting until a decision is made in a separate trial involving a defendant charged with crimes on January 6th. Currently, the District Court of Appeals is waiting for a decision from U.S. District Court Judge Carl Nichols who dismissed one count against Garrett Miller. Miller is facing several other charges related to the attack on January 6th.

This ruling from Judge Nichols is an outlier from decisions from other district court judges who are considering similar issues relating to Jan. 6th. The government responded to this point, saying Judge Nichols’ decision hasn’t delayed the several other trials from going forward.

The second reason that Barnett’s lawyers gave was new evidence emerging “that are directly relevant to Mr. Barnett’s defense”. This includes the Congressional January 6th Committee’s release of their report scheduled to be released on December 6, 2022.

The court will now need to decide on a new date for the federal trial. “The government expects the Defendant and his counsel to be otherwise prepared for trial at a date of the Court’s choosing,” the government said in their response to the motion.