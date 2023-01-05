LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – According to a recent study, those wishing to live to a ripe old age and not wait in line at the emergency room may want to consider a state other than Arkansas.

NiceRX.com ranked Arkansas as 44 out of the 50 states for life expectancy at birth in a recent study. The study used numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that showed Arkansas as having a life expectancy at birth of 73.8 years using 2020 government data.

Life expectancy has fallen recently due to the impact of COVID-19, the study’s authors said.

Hawaii was first on the list, with an expectancy of 80.7 years, the only state over 80. Hawaii’s life expectancy had been 82.3 years before the COVID-19 pandemic. Mississippi was the lowest, with a life expectancy of 71.9 years.

The study found that the average United States life expectancy is 79.11 years. Breaking it down by gender, female life expectancy is 81.65 years, five years higher than the average man’s life expectancy of 76.61 years.

Arkansas’s average emergency room wait time is 127 minutes, placing Arkansas as 41 of the 50 states using 2020 to 2021 data was an additional finding. North Dakota had the shortest wait time at 104 minutes, and Maryland had the longest at 228 minutes.

Delaware, second behind Maryland at 195 minutes, was first in the percentage of emergency room patients who got fed up and left before seeing a doctor, according to the authors.

COVID-19 was also an impact here, as states which a higher rate of coronavirus infections had long lines at the emergency room, the authors state.