LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Drivers across the United States are beginning to slowly see relief at the gas pump, and that includes those looking to fill up in Arkansas.

Two weeks ago, the national average for gas in the United States was at a record-setting high of $4.33 per gallon. As of Friday morning, the national average for regular unleaded gas is $4.243 per gallon, slightly higher than the average price of $4.236 Thursday.

For drivers in the Natural State, prices Friday were down less than half a cent from the day before, remaining at $3.82 per gallon. That is two cents lower than the average last week, but up more than 60 cents from a month ago and $1.13 per gallon higher than this day in 2021.

The declines have been a welcome relief for drivers, but many experts say they are not necessarily here to stay. Crude oil prices, which had been falling back down after surging with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, crept back up Thursday, closing above $110 per barrel.

“While prices decreased over the last week, the statewide average is 60 cents higher per gallon than a month ago,” AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria said. “It remains to be seen if lowering prices will be a trend as global supply concerns persist due to Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.”

Drivers in central Arkansas are paying close to the state average, with Pine Bluff and Little Rock’s prices averaging $3.82 per gallon, while those in Hot Springs are paying $3.80 per gallon.

The cheapest county for gas in the state is currently Greene County, which has an average of $3.63 per gallon and the most expensive gas is now found in Lafayette County, which is averaging $4.08.

The Arkansas statewide gas price average has fallen nine cents since Friday, March 11 when prices reached their highest point in 14 years for a gallon of regular unleaded. Arkansas currently has the fifth lowest average gas prices in the U.S., while the prices are in California, where drivers are paying $5.90 per gallon on average for regular gas.