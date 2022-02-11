SALINE COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — A Saline County couple were arrested by Arkansas State Police Special Agents in connection with the death of a juvenile and injuries sustained to another juvenile. Authorities have charged 24-year-old Halee Quantz and 23-year-old Roy Preston Ross with First Degree Murder and First Degree Battery.

On Tuesday, February 8, 2022, Haskell Police and emergency medical responders were called to a residence on the 100 block of North Monroe Street in Haskell, Ark. Upon arrival, authorities discovered a 4-year-old juvenile who was injured and unresponsive. As the child was transported to a Little Rock hospital, officers contacted the State Police Criminal Investigation Division requesting a criminal investigation.

On Wednesday, February 9, 2022, agents discovered a second child from the home in Haskell. The 10-month-old child sustained serious injuries and was later placed into Arkansas Department of Human Services custody.

On Thursday, February 10, 2022, hospital personnel advised authorities the 4-year-old juvenile died from their injuries. According to police, Quantz and Ross were taken into custody by authorities are being held at the Saline County Detention Center. Quantz is the mother of both children.