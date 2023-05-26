HELENA_WEST HELENA, Ark. — A city public works employee is recovering after being shot with a BB or pellet gun while on the job mowing grass.

The man told police he felt a pain in his leg but couldn’t tell where the shot came from. Investigators have ruled out any large-caliber pistol or rifle.

The worker was able to get back to the Public Works Department office for medical help. The man’s injury is not life threatening but it is still considered a gun crime.

“He couldn’t give us much detail other than he saw a few people in the area and then he heard a loud bang,” said Lt. Wesley Smith with the police department.

Whoever’s responsible could be charged with Battery or Aggravated Assault.

“A man was shot. We treat that like any other major injury incident that occurs here,” Smith said.

Margaret Collins is renovating a property on Washington Street in West Helena, close to where the worker was apparently shot.

“I saw a city worker on a large tractor. He was cutting with a bush hog, he cut all of this,” she said. “It is a shame that somebody would take a shot at somebody who’s cutting grass, trying to maintain the community, because it definitely needs it, as you can see.”

If you have information that can help find who shot the Helena-West Helena city employee, you’re urged to call police at 870-572-3441 or use the TIP 411 MOBILE APP.