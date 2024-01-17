LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin is warning consumers about a common scam being run in the state.

Griffin said scammers will call a consumer and pretend to be a utility company representative. The caller will threaten a shut off, he explained, and demand immediate payment of the past-due amount right away.

Griffin said his office had received many complaints about this scam and offered several things to be aware of to avoid being scammed.

A utility company must give adequate notice before shutting off service for a past-due bill, Griffin said, adding that the companies often allow consumers to enter into a payment agreement to lessen any immediate burden.

Griffin also said utility companies do not typically call about shutoffs, preferring to send something by mail or email. A utility company also will never ask for payment by gift cards, bitcoin, or app transfers, he said.

If a consumer thinks they are getting a scammer call, they should hang up and call the utility using the phone number from the last statement to check their account status, Griffin said.

If a consumer is tricked into paying a scammer, they should take the steps to stop payment and, in all cases, file a complaint with the attorney general, he said.

Griffin added that consumers should always be cautious when answering calls from unknown numbers, especially if the caller is threatening or demanding money.

To file a complaint with the Attorney General’s office, call 800-482-8982, email or visit ArkansasAG.gov.