MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A police officer in Jackson County, Arkansas, is being held on probable cause pending the filing of rape, sexual grooming of a child, and sexual assault charges, Arkansas State Police announced Wednesday.

41-year-old Aaron Cochrane who was recently employed as a Bradford police officer was arrested by state police and transported to the Jackson County jail in Newport.

The pending charges include two counts of rape, one count of sexual grooming of a child, and one count of sexual assault.

According to Arkansas State Police, an investigation involving Cochrane began in March this year based on allegations unrelated to the incidents of rape that reportedly first occurred at least three years ago.

State police said the separate allegations prompted them to open a case file which continued to be investigated by special agents.

Cochrane has also been employed as a Jackson County sheriff’s deputy and a school resource officer in recent years.