MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Searcy, Arkansas man is behind bars after he pleaded guilty Tuesday to producing child pornography, according to the Department of Justice.

Ronald Ord, 51, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison, the maximum allowed by law. Ord will also have a lifetime of supervised release if he finishes his prison sentence.

According to authorities, Ord had been sexually abusing numerous teenage boys since 1999. Searcy Police began an investigation in 2019 after one of his victims came forward about the abuse.

Investigators said that Ord took advantage of the teenagers by exploiting their weaknesses: hunger, lack of stable environment or financial needs. Investigators said Ord would provide the boys with drugs or alcohol before abusing them.

After obtaining a search warrant for Ord’s phone, law enforcement found explicit conversations between him and a 14-year-old boy on the app Grindr.

According to the DoJ, Ord asked the boy to send him nude photographs, which led to the charge of producing child pornography in December 2019.

Ord pleaded guilty in December 2021.