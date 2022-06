PERRY COUNTY, Ark. — A correctional officer has died after a shooting inside Perry County Jail, according to the Arkansas State Police.

The incident happened Wednesday night in Perryville. Arkansas State Police said a 37-year-old man who was in the process of being booked into the jail is being held in connection to the shooting.

The correctional officer’s identity is currently being withheld until the next of kin is notified.

This is an ongoing investigation.

