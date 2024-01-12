MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Arkansas Department of Transportation says they are ready for next week’s severe winter weather.

However, officials say having back-to-back storm systems across the state is causing serious concerns when it comes to resources.

“I still feel like we’re in pretty good shape but you know it’s a little early to have a four-to-five-day system like this. So, it’s a little worrisome,” said Dave Parker, ArDot Public Information Officer.

The state of Arkansas has seen its fair share of ice and snow this season, especially in parts of Northwest and Central Arkansas.

Carl Daniel is a trucker and says he understands the importance of planning ahead when it comes to severe winter weather.

“I’ve been watching the news, and I know to prepare food and warm clothes, just be prepared because you never know when you’re going to get caught somewhere,” Daniel said.

Parker says they started with 70-thousand cubic yards of salt statewide. Due to the recent weather, they have used up to three thousand yards of it.

With this new system expected to hit Northeast Arkansas early next week, they anticipate burning around 25% of their overall supply.

Parker says this is concerning because they traditionally see ice in February, as well. But, he also says their suppliers have been put on notice.

“If we need to shift salt from our southern and southwest regions up to the northeast or northwest, we certainly can do that.”

ArDot says despite those worries, they are prepared for next week’s weather.

“We’ll start with the primary roads, the interstates and highways, and kind or work our way to the secondary roads,” Parker said. “You’re going to see our plows out. You’re going to see our guys out putting down the salt brine. Allow for more break distance there.”

Parker says they expect the snow and precipitation to start building Sunday morning. So, you should expect to see several trucks pretreating the roads Saturday night.