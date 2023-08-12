CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — An exchange of gunfire near a gas station in a southeastern Tennessee city ended with a suspect shot and killed, and a police officer being wounded, authorities said on Saturday.

Chattanooga Police Department officers were conducting a street crime-related detail Friday evening before 10 p.m. when they encountered a suspect, news outlets reported. During the stop, there was an exchange of gunfire.

The 34-year-old suspect died, Chattanooga police said, while the officer was treated at a hospital and later released. Their names weren’t immediately provided by police on Saturday.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is now overseeing the probe into what happened, which is standard protocol for a fatal shooting involving an officer.