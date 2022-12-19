FAYETTVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has canceled an AMBER Alert for a one-year-old missing from Lincoln County after he was found safe early Monday morning.

The TBI issued an AMBER Alert for one-year-old Roberto Godinez III just before 5:30 a.m. Shortly after the alert was issued, officials reported that Godinez III was found safe.

Officials said one-year-old Roberto Godinez III was believed to be with Roberto Godinez II.

Roberto Godinez III (Source: TBI)

Godinez II was wanted by the Fayetteville Police Department for especially aggravated kidnapping and other offenses.

According to the TBI, Roberto Godinez II remains at large at this time. No other information was immediately released.