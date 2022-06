DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has canceled an Amber Alert for a 6-year-old girl who was reported as missing from Dickson County.

Authorities issued an Amber Alert for Ellaina “Ellie” Russel-McCarson, 6, early Wednesday morning.

Shortly after the Amber Alert was issued, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Elliana was found safe and thanked the public for a quick resolution.