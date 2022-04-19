GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. – The Arkansas State Police has issued an Amber Alert for a 17-year-old girl who was last seen in Hot Springs Monday night.

According to officials, Trynytee Case left work at the Pour Some Sugar on Me bakery at approximately 9:15 p.m.

Authorities described Case as a white female standing 5 feet 6 inches and weighing 115 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. Authorities also noted that she was last seen wearing a blue hoodie with a “Pour some sugar on me” logo, legging style pants and white tennis shoes.

Authorities said she and another coworker were walking to their vehicles parked a block away when they were met with an unknown white woman standing near a parked vehicle.

Investigators said the unknown woman asked the victim if she could use her phone, stating that she was lost, and her parents were staying in a condo in Hot Springs.

Authorities said that the woman then said she changed her mind and told Case she needed to use the GPS coordinates and asked Case to walk closer to the woman’s vehicle.

Police said during that time, Case’s friend stated that she went to go and get her vehicle, parked in the City of Hot Springs owned parking garage. When the friend arrived to pick up Case, investigators said she was nowhere to be found.

According to authorities, the friend attempted to call Case, with no answer. She then called Case’s mother to inform her.

Investigators said Case’s mother attempted numerous times to call Case’s phone, with her answering and saying “Everything is fine” before a male voice came across the phone and stated that they are demanding $10,000 for her return or they would kill and cut up Case.

Authorities said that the phone went dead at that time and no contact has been made since.

According to authorities, Case’s cell phone was pinged and was last seen headed south on U.S. Highway 7 south of Hot Springs.

This is a developing story.