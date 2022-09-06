NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The man accused of robbing several banks and other businesses across the Nashville area is now in custody.

Robert Durham, 43, was arrested Tuesday afternoon in the 1800 block of Dickerson Pike.

Detectives were able to successfully stop Durham with spike strips as he attempted to elude police in a white pickup truck.

Durham is said to be responsible for six bank and business robberies since August 22.

Durham was also arrested in Southaven, Mississippi in August 2020 after he was caught driving a stolen vehicle and, according to police, robbed two banks and a CVS Pharmacy in Memphis.