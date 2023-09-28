CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (WREG)— Arkansas State Police are investigating after a suspect was killed, and another was wounded after a pursuit that crossed three counties Wednesday.

According to ASP, a man and woman wanted in connection to a shooting in Etowah County, Alabama, led officers on a chase that began in Crittenden County, crossed into Poinsett County, and ended in Cross County when spike strips were deployed on Highway 75.

The suspects, identified as 54-year-old William Burchett and 47-year-old Tammi Naler, then fired shots at officers. The officers returned fire, striking Burchett and Naler.

ASP said Naler died from her injuries. Burchett was wounded and transferred to St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro.

Deputies from Crittenden, Poinsett, and Cross counties were involved in the incident but not injured. No state police troopers were involved.

Naler was transported to the state crime laboratory, where the manner and cause of death will be determined.

Arkansas State Police are still investigating the incident.