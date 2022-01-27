NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There are currently more than 200,000 active COVID-19 cases in the state, according to the latest data released by the Tennessee Department of Health.

As of January 22, the last day reported in the data, there are 206,176 active COVID cases. The state has seen a 153% increase in positive cases since it started the month at just over 80,000. The last 10 days in the data represent Tennessee’s 10 highest active case days since the start of the pandemic. In fact, the 22 days of COVID data reported this month all rank as the 22 highest active COVID case days since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

More new cases have already been reported this month than in any previous month of the pandemic, according to the weekly data released on January 19. With the latest release, the record-high total now sits at just over 345K new cases so far. That is more than the previous three months combined (198,411 new cases reported Oct. 2021 – Dec. 2021).

Tennessee has recorded a new record-high single-day increase in the latest data release. The state reported 22,190 new cases on January 19. The second highest came just one day later with 21,776 new cases reported for January 20. In fact, Tennessee’s 10 highest single-day increases have all come this month, with four days of 20K+ cases reported.

The state’s 7-day new cases average is a record-high 16,969, as of January 22. Tennessee has reported 1,771,783 COVID cases since the start of the pandemic.

The state has also reported a record-high number of cases for school-age children at 53,420. The previous record of 42,633 was set in August 2021.

There are now 22,151 total COVID deaths in the state, according to the health department. Tennessee has reported 1,274 additional deaths so far this month.

Out of the confirmed total cases, 1,543,456 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 210,317 in the month, so far.

Tennessee has processed 11,897,120 tests with 671,718 tests added to the state’s total in January.

Currently, 52.1% of the state is fully vaccinated.