MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An abandoned baby was found dead at a Southaven home on the front porch Thursday, March 24, according to Southaven Police Department.

Police said the baby was a newborn. Officers pronounced the baby deceased when they arrived on the scene.

The mother of the baby is currently unknown.

Southaven Police said in a press release:

“This is an ongoing investigation. We are also asking that if anyone has information on the mother, to please come forward. We are concerned for her health and well-being.”

If you have any information, call Southaven Police at (662)-393-8652.

