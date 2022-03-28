MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An abandoned baby was found dead at a Southaven home on the front porch Thursday, March 24, according to Southaven Police Department.
Police said the baby was a newborn. Officers pronounced the baby deceased when they arrived on the scene.
The mother of the baby is currently unknown.
Southaven Police said in a press release:
“This is an ongoing investigation. We are also asking that if anyone has information on the mother, to please come forward. We are concerned for her health and well-being.”
If you have any information, call Southaven Police at (662)-393-8652.
WREG will update as more information becomes available.