LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Drivers in Arkansas are continuing to pay record costs when filling up their cars’ gas tanks.

AAA officials reported Thursday that the average price for regular gas in the Natural State is $4. This is up from Wednesday’s price of roughly $3.99 and a new record high.

Data shows that drivers in Calhoun and Dallas Counties are paying the most in the state with an average of roughly $4.30 per gallon. AAA officials reported that drivers in Logan County are paying the least with an average of roughly $3.90 per gallon.

The price of diesel fuel slightly declined after setting a record high of $5.30 Wednesday.

In central Arkansas, drivers in the Little Rock and Hot Springs area are paying an average of roughly $3.96 per gallon. Drivers in Pine Bluff are paying $4 per gallon.

The national average price of gas increased to roughly $4.42 per gallon of regular. This price is up 17 cents from last week and up 32 cents from a month ago.

