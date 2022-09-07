KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennessee treasure Dolly Parton has another album coming out, only this one will feature a collection of the country icon’s “favorite songs” from amongst her decades of greatest hits. Her music career has spanned six decades and she has recorded more than 50 studio albums.

Parton tweeted the greatest hits album announcement on Wednesday, sharing the title, “Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection” and how fans can pre-order it. The official release date is Nov. 18.

“I’ve got some big news!” Parton stated in her tweet. “My Greatest Hits album, ‘Diamonds & Rhinestones,’ is coming November 18th. This record is a collection of my favorite songs, and yours! You can pre-order it now.”

Parton, 76, has grown from a rural Sevier County resident strumming on her guitar in the span of six decades – she’s now an international icon with an unmistakable brand, philanthropist, theme park owner, literacy advocate, novelist, actress, performer, “songteller,” and a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee.

At Dollywood and her official online store, there are officially licensed Dolly Parton T-shirts for sale that read, “Dolly Parton: Diamond in a Rhinestone World.” The years of hard work have perhaps provided the entertainer with greater clarity in her mission she’s spoken so often about, to do good for others and keep dreaming.

Apart from the demands of making music, Parton has also kept busy over just the last few years: Donating to COVID-19 vaccine research at Vanderbilt, writing a bestselling novel with James Patterson, plus releasing an album to accompany the novel, which is also getting made into a movie featuring her songs; she’s been named among the 2022 inductees of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame; has released a line of baking products, a line of dog accessories called “Doggy Parton” – all while continuing her mission to promote early childhood literacy through her Imagination Library – to name a few endeavors.

“Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection” is available for pre-order on most music platforms and through her official website.