MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi woman is behind bars after she allegedly robbed a bank in Oxford.

Oxford police say 60-year-old Karen Sue Bell of Water Valley, MS robbed the bank in the 1900 block of University Avenue on Tuesday.

Bell got away with $2,051 in cash, according to police.

Bell was located shortly after the incident by the Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Department.

She was transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center and charged with armed robbery.

Her bond is set at $25,000.