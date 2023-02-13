LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Tennessee Lottery player in Lawrenceburg won $500,000 from an instant game scratch-off ticket.

After filling up his vehicle with gas, the lucky Lawrenceburg man decided to buy a Tennessee Lottery Hot $500,000 instant game ticket “for a little fun,” according to a release.

“I’m shocked, I’m still shocked,” said Blake, a resident of Wayne County who brought his wife and their dog to the Lottery’s Nashville headquarters last week to claim the big prize. “I guess we will pamper her even more,” Blake’s wife said while petting the small pooch.

The lucky ticket was purchased at Murphy USA, 2148 North Locust Avenue in Lawrenceburg.

Including Blake’s big prize, Tennessee Lottery players won a whopping $26,978,108 during the week of Feb. 5 – Feb. 11.

No additional information was immediately released.