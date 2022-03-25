KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency relocated a 500-pound black bear to a new home Wednesday.

The bear called “Big Bruin” was tranquilized and moved to a transport cage with the assistance of the Greenville Fire Department. It has now been moved to a remote location in the Cherokee National Forest.

The bear had been living in a wooded area near Tusculum College in Greenville, Tennessee and had become used to humans and “unnatural foods,” according to a social media post by the Tennessee Wildlife Agency. The bear had regular access to garbage, birdseed and pet food for years, said Wildlife Sgt. David Carpenter.

While the bear has been seen in the area for several years, it began causing more serious property damage last year so officials decided the bear needed to go.

When more activity and damage was reported this spring, officers Ryan Rosier, Austin Wilson and Sgt. Carpenter nabbed Big Bruin in a vacant wooded area.

Photo: Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency

Photos courtesy of Greenville Fire Department

Photos courtesy of Greenville Fire Department

Photos courtesy of Greenville Fire Department

Photos courtesy of Greenville Fire Department

Photos courtesy of Greenville Fire Department

Wildlife officers tried to capture Big Bruin last year but were unsuccessful because the bear changed its travel route, the agency said.