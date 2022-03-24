PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Jackson, five tornadoes touched down in Mississippi on Tuesday, March 22.

Four EF-1 tornadoes and one EF-3 tornado were found across their coverage area: Clay/Monroe County, Damascus (Kemper County), Edwards (Hinds County), North-Central Hinds, and West Ridgeland (Madison County). The NWS continues to survey damaged areas.

Leaders with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) said they are assisting counties in conducting damage assessments.

Fourteen counties have reported some sort of damage in their area. Nine counties have provided preliminary damage numbers to MEMA .

Adams

Attala

Clay – 39 Homes; 27 Farms/ Businesses

Copiah – 2 Homes; 1 Business

George

Hinds – 43 Homes; 3 Businesses

Holmes – 11 Homes; 5 Businesses

Jefferson – 1 Home

Kemper – 18 Homes

Lauderdale

Madison

Smith – 1 Home

Warren – 15 Homes

Yazoo – 12 Homes

The MEMA Call Center remains open to assist residents in need of resources: 1-800-445-6362.