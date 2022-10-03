MARKS, Miss. (WREG)– Five people were shot and others were injured in a stampede after a shooting broke out following a high school homecoming celebration in Marks, Mississippi.

Marks Police Chief Marvin Furr said at least 5 people were shot in the area of First Street and MLK early Saturday morning and other people were injured after being trampled in the chaos.

A large crowd had gathered after the homecoming football game. Witnesses told us that once the crowd heard those gunshots there was a panic effect that rippled through the crowd sending dozens of people running for safety.

Chief Furr was in the area at the time.

“At that time we heard the gunshots and they were coming in two different directions and that’s when we started getting the calls that people were shot,” he said.

Furr, who has been in his role for 17 years, is left stunned and frustrated by the violence in the small town with a population around 2,000.

“This is the first time ever in Quitman County that we’ve had this type of action and we’re not used to it,” he said.

One of the victims, the mayor’s 33-year-old daughter, was shot in the arm. His niece was also shot, but thankfully they’re going to be okay.

“It was a strange feeling. I didn’t know what to do,” said Mayor Joe Shegog. “I’m just thankful that no one got killed.”

Investigators say it’s unclear what led to the shooting but they believe it does not involve people from Quitman County, saying it stemmed from a fight between people from two surrounding towns.

Right now one person is in custody, but the chief says detectives need the public’s help tracking down others who caused the violence.

“The police department is as strong as the community allows us to be and that’s what people have got to realize. We can’t do our job properly if we’re not getting any information out here that some of the public knows and until they speak out, we’re handcuffed,” Furr said.

They are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the Quitman County Sheriff’s Office at 662-326-3131.